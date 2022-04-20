Yogi Launches JE Vaccination Drive In UP

Kushingar: Launching vaccination campaign against the Japanese Encephalitis (JE), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that this dreaded disease is the biggest obstacle in the progress of eastern Uttar Pradesh and this campaign will help in eradication of JE from the state. ''As I belong to eastern UP, I know the agony of poor people, who have lost their children in this disease. This is my government's commitment to eradicate this disease and bring happiness to the life of people,''Mr Adityanath said, while launching the JE eradication campaign here, in presence of Union MSME Minister Kalraj Mishra and state Health Minister Sidharthnath Singh. The Chief Minister administered vaccine to five children in the presence of senior district officials. The campaign has been launched simultaneously in 38 endemic districts, with senior ministers in Yogi Cabinet actively taking part in this by administrating vaccine to the identified children. Over 88 lakh children between age group of 1-15 years would be given vaccines in these districts. The Chief Minister said it is for the first time that any government in Uttar Pradesh has started a campaign in such a measured manner to ensure that this disease could be wiped out. ''We have won battle against diseases like kala azar and small pox. UP has been declared polio free. It is a matter of time, when we will conquer this disease too. ''This campaign has been launched in collaboration with Central government, as it has provided over one crore vaccines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is serious in eradicating JE from UP. The UP government will work in tandem with the Centre, to implement pro-people and pro-poor policies of the Union Government,'' he added. Almost whole of eastern Uttar Pradesh is in the grip of JE with districts like Gorakhpur, Deoria, Gonda, Basti, Sidharthnagar, Sankabrinagar, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Balrampur, Ghazipur and Azamgarh being declared as Encephalitis-affected districts. The area is endemic for Japanese Encephalitis but in the past six years, children have been dying of other forms of viral encephalitis, the exact cause of which is unclear. One possibility is a water-borne virus present in contaminated water and is called AES. The disease causes headache and vomiting and can lead to coma, brain dysfunction, seizure and inflammation of the heart and kidney. The disease is predictable and preventable. The annual monsoon fills parched paddy fields, which bear the mosquitoes that spread JE from pigs to humans, devastating malnourished children with low immunity. Another strain of the disease - acute encephalitis syndrome - spreads through contaminated water. Residents defecate in the fields, contaminating the ground water, he pointed out. The Chief Minister said that AES spreads through contaminated water. People should be asked to drink pure or piped water. The NGOs in collaboration with the district administration should run awareness campaigns to keep the surroundings clean. ''The Union government has already launched a cleanliness drive and all people should actively participate in this campaign,'' he said. The disease has so far killed several thousand children in the last three decades, with 2005 being the worst, in which over 1500 children had died. In 2006, a vaccination drive was launched, but that had failed to give desired result, he added. UNI