Yogi Lauds Union Budget: Says New India Set To Become Global Power

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the budget proposals announced by the first full time female Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Friday and claimed that it will now pave a faster pace for making the new India a global power.

"We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for giving such an excellent budget where focus has been given to all the priority sectors and all sections of society," he said.

In a statement here, just after the budget speech of the Minister, Mr Adityanath said the Prime Minister has fulfilled the aspiration of the people, who has shown their faith on him in the Lok Sabha polls. "It is a good budget to take ahead the country to become a global power and make the country a $5 trillion economy in near future by almost achieving $3 trillion mark," he said. The UP CM, while mentioning about the commitment of the government to fulfill the promises of giving houses, toilets, power connection and LPG gas connections, said the government's promise to give ' Har Ghar Nal' ( tap water) by 2024 is a big scheme. He further said that the government has taken care of the poor and all sections of the society by giving them all benefits in the budget to accelerate the development of the country in the infrastructure, industry, start ups, and 'Make in India' project. UNI