Yogi Kicks Off Civic Polls Campaign; Lays Emphasis On Ayodhya

Ayodhya: For some Ayodhya may be a sore point, but for them it is the birthplace of Lord Ram and is central to their faith and spirituality, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said this while kicking off campaigning for elections to local bodies in 16 districts of the state.

Addressing a huge rally at the Government Intermediate College in Faizabad, he appealed to the people to ensure victory for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in fray for municipal bodies in Ayodhya, Bikapur, Gosainganj, Rudauli and Bhadarsa.

Mr Adityanath indicated that there were 653 local bodies in the state, but he decided to launch the poll campaign from Ayodhya because BJP and his government were serious about the temple city's development on all fronts.

Accompanied by UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey on the dais, the Chief Minister accused the previous state governments of not giving the kind of attention that Ayodhya rightly deserved. He warned that those attempting to obliterate the image of Ayodhya would not be spared under any circumstances. "Ayodhya must get the importance it deserves and that's the reason why I made the Ayodhya and Mathura municipal corporations," he stressed, adding that development of Ayodhya should be in conformity with its rich spiritual heritage. UNI