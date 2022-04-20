Yogi, Keshav, Dinesh, Swantradeo To Get Elected To UP Legislative Council Unopposed Tomorrow

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his two deputies-- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma along with State Minister Swantra Deo Singh are all set to get elected unopposed to the state Legislative Council tomorrow. However, the fifth minister Mohsin Raza would be declared elected on September 11. Except for all the 5 BJP candidates, no other nominees have filed their nominations in the bypolls. Returning officer and principal secretary (Assembly) Pradeep Kumar Dubey said here today that the four candidates, including the CM, his two deputies and a state minister, would be declared elected tomorrow at 1500 hrs when the time for withdrawal ends. Yesterday during the scrutiny of nominations, the papers of all the four were found to be in orders.