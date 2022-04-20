Yogi Keen To Repeal 'Outdated' Laws

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is now preparing to repeal laws that are 'outdated' and an impediment in the ease of doing business and ease of living.

The Chief Minister, on Monday, held a review of Minimising Regulatory Compliances Burden and directed officials to take action in a time bound manner. He said the government wants to implement ease of doing business and ease of living so that industrial processes can be facilitated.

According to the government spokesman, the Chief Minister said that "Industrial development leads to employment generation. Therefore, unnecessary laws and rules should be done away with. Laws which can be repealed should be ended at the earliest."

Infrastructure and Industrial Development commissioner Arvind Kumar said the Centre had initiated the reduction of the regulatory compliance burden in September 2020 with the aim of encouraging ease of doing business and ease of living. —IANS