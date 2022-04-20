Yogi Justifies Crackdown On CAA Protestors

Lucknow: Amid criticism against the crackdown on anti-CAA and NRC protests in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has justified the police action while sending another message to protesters.

In a series of tweets posted from the account of the UP Chief Minister on Saturday, the CM's office said the action taken has shocked every rioter into silence.

"Every rioter is shocked. Every demonstrator is stunned. Everyone has been silenced after seeing Yogi Adityanath government's strict actions. Do whatever now, compensation will be taken from those who damages public property. Every violent protester will cry now because there is a Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh," the CMO tweeted.

"Every rioter is thinking they made a big mistake by challenging Yogi ji's government after seeing strict actions taken by it against rioters," Adityanth's office said in a series of tweets in Hindi. Both tweets had a hashtag 'TheGreat_CMYogi'.

The tweets came in the wake of the Uttar Pradesh government notifying as many as 498 people for causing damage to public property during protests. The government said it will seize their property for causing damage to public property. According to the circular, the UP government has identified these people as anti-socials who caused damage to public and private property while taking part in anti-CAA protests in different parts of the state. The state government will now move to seize the property of these identified 'anti-socials' and has informed the respective district magistrates.

According to official sources, the list includes at least 82 people from Lucknow, 148 from Meerut, 26 from Sambhal, 79 from Rampur, 13 from Ferozabad, 50 from Kanpur, 73 from Muzaffarnagar, eight from Mau and 19 from Bulandshahr.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said properties of those involved in the violence would be seized and auctioned to compensate destruction of public and private assets during the protests over the amended citizenship law.

Rights activists have, meanwhile, alleged that there was a "reign of terror" prevailing in Uttar Pradesh to crack down on protests against the CAA and the NRC, and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe to ascertain the truth about police action and killings in the state. UNI