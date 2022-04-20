Yogi Issues Stern Order Over Unnao Case

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a serious note of the incident in which a rape victim was set on fire by the accused in Unnao on Thursday morning.

The CM has asked senior officials to visit the spot nd submit their report by this evening. He also ordered that best treatment to the victim admitted at the government hospital in Lucknow free of cost.

In a statement here, Mr Adityanath directed Divisional Commissioner Lucknow, and Inspector General of Police (IG), Lucknow zone to visit Unnao immediately and give their reports on the incident.

The CM also asked the authorities to approach the court for cancelling the bail of the rape accused and lodge stringent sections of the IPC against them in the incident. The victim woman is fighting for her life with around 90 per cent burn while all the five accused has been arrested. UNI