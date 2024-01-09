Yogi Issues Instructions To Close Educational Institutions On January 22

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday issued instructions to close all educational institutions in the state on January 22, the day when the Ram temple will be inaugurated in Ayodhya.

Terming the occasion a 'national festival', the Chief Minister also instructed that government buildings should remain decorated for the occasion.

"The Pran Pratishtha of the new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Shri Ayodhya Dham is a 'national festival' for the entire nation. After centuries of waiting, this auspicious time has come. On this occasion, all government buildings should be decorated in a divine form. On this auspicious occasion, instructions have been given to declare a holiday on January 22 in all the educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh. Come, let's celebrate Ramotsav together!," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X.

During his first visit of the year 2024 to Ayodhya on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to implement the 'Kumbh model of cleanliness' in Ayodhya and ensure that the 'Ramnagari' must appear as the cleanest and most beautiful city.

"Dust should not be visible on the roads, and toilets must be cleaned daily," he said.

Regarding the ongoing development projects, CM Yogi gave clear instructions to the concerned officials that they needed to execute the tasks while maintaining high quality and within the specified timeframe because, following January 22, a significant surge in the number of devotees and tourists was expected.

The Chief Minister made it clear that any form of negligence would not be tolerated under any circumstances. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting on January 16.On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon. —ANI