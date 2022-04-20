Yogi Invites NRIs Of Mauritius To Invest In UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the NRIs living in Mauritius to come to the state and visit the place of their ancestors because Uttar Pradesh and Mauritius have old relations.

"People from Uttar Pradesh have played a pivotal role in development of Mauritius. They should play the same role to develop the region to which their ancestors belong. They should come and visit Uttar Pradesh and do something for the state," Yogi said, while addressing 183rd Pravasi Diwas in Mauritius on Thursday.

He said that UP has vast opportunity for the investors. "I invite entrepreneurs to invest in Uttar Pradesh. The state government is ready to extend all help to them. The government has introduced investor friendly policy and NRIs in Mauritius should avail this facility", he said. "The Government of India has already announced special treatment for people from Mauritius and UP government will replicate that gesture further," the Chief Minister added. He also announced that keeping in view cultural similarities between India and Mauritius, the UP government has decided to jointly set up a cultural centre for Mauritius in Varanasi. "This we have decided because the Ganga is as pious for Indians as for the people of Mauritius. So, what could be a better place than Varanasi to have this centre," he said. He also talked about the strides Mauritius has made in building infrastructure and has been able to project itself as developing country. This shows the commitment of the people of this country to take Mauritius to the path of development.

He also signed on the visitors book emphasising on the historical relations between two countries. He also met acting president of the country. UNI