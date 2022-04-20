Yogi Instructs To Submit Detailed Report Of Bulandshahr Incident In Two Days

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over death of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and one other in clash between police and alleged gau rakshak in Syana area of Bulandshahr district. He also instructed to submit detailed report about the incident within two days.

Government spokesperson here on Monday said that addition director general of police (Intelligence) S B Shiradkar was sent to the spot immediately and was ordered to submit the enquiry report in two days. It was also instructed that details about culprits should also be included in the report.

UP CM has said that actions against culprits and decision about financial help would be taken after the investigation report. Also, senior police and administrative officers of the district were instructed to maintain the law and order. UNI