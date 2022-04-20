Yogi Inaugurates UP's First Ropeway At Chitrakoot; Worships At Kamtanath Temple

Chitrakoot: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the first ropeway in the state in Chitrakoot and worshipped at Kamtanath temple.

The CM also picked up a broom and swept Parikrama Marg of Kamadgiri. He distributed jute bags to women and appealed them to boycott polythene. Mr Adityanath visited Kamta Nath temple and worshiped there and thereafter started his parikrama of Kamadgiri. The CM also worshiped at all the temples on the path of the parikrama. He took special time to worship at the Bharat milap temple.

Later, he inaugurated the state's first ropeway and himself sat in the cabin to reach the Laxman hills. During his ropeway travel, the CM discussed with officials more tourist facilities and development of Chitrakoot as a pilgrim centre.

Before leaving for Lucknow, the CM inspected the government hospital and distributed jute bags to women and gram pradhan at Khoi gram panchayat and appealed them not to use polythene. The state's first rope way of 256 meters will ply between Kamadgiri Parikrama marg to Lakshman hilltop, trailing the mythical route of Lord Ram's exile in Chitrakoot.

The ropeway would be operated by all women team. The three cabin ropeway can accommodate 18 people at a time and can ferry 400 people in a hour.

The ropeway duration would be of five minutes and a traveler will have to shed Rs 50 per person to avail it.

Pilgrims, who otherwise had to trek 400 steps to reach the Laxman hill top, can now complete air travel in around five to six minutes at a nominal cost of Rs 50. Constructed on a PPP model, at a cost of Rs 15 crore, the ropeway will run on 'built and operate' basis by a private company for 30 years. UNI