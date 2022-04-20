    Menu
    Yogi Inaugurates Trunet Machines In All 75 Districts Of UP

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, inaugurated the TruNet Machines in all 75 districts of the state on June 12. "Reports of COVID-19 negatives can be obtained quickly through True Net Machines, I am happy that today we are able to supply this machine in all 75 districts of the state," Yogi said. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in UP stands at 12088.

