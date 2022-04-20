Yogi Inaugurates Support Center In Varanasi; Says Developmental Works To Continue

Varanasi: Inaugurating a support-center equipped with modern facilities near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the world- famous temple was the identity of the pious city and under the leadership of PM Modi, developmental works in this ancient, religious city will continue to be conducted.

Addressing the media after inaugurating the center built on an expanse of 50,000 square feet on Friday night, the CM said devotees coming from the country and abroad will now be able to have an easy and relaxed stay, adding that facilities related to visiting the deities and worshiping will be available under a single roof.

Mr Yogi said various schemes for providing a tour of this cultural and spiritual place to the pilgrims from across the world through the beautification of Lord Bhole's city were going to take shape in the approaching time. "Efforts for the same have been initiated along with the support center," he averred.

Pointing out towards the various facilities available in the support center, the UP CM said apart from the availability of 'prasad', the paraphernalia used in the worship of 'Baba Bhole' and arrangements for organising puja in the temple, lockers for securing one's belongings temporarily, toilets and provisions for a short rest will be present. Praising PM Narendra Modi for his efforts, who represents the city as his parliamentary constituency, Mr Adityanath said the leader had done historic developmental work in all sectors in the past four-and-half years which had attracted tourists and pilgrims from around the world and registered a remarkable growth in the number of people visiting Varanasi. Referring to the issue of demolition of old temples while creating the Temple Corridor, Mr Yogi Adityanath said the temples were not being demolished. "Instead the government is making efforts so that the pilgrims can easily visit Bhole baba", he added.

After inspecting the spots for the construction of the Temple Corridor, he instructed the officials to expedite the process. The Chief Executive Officer of the temple Vishal Singh told the media that apart from the newly constructed support center at the Bans Phatak and Saraswati Phatak, a center at the Dashashwamedh ghat has also been made which will benefit lakhs of pilgrims who visit the city. Providing further information, he said after getting a ticket of Rs 300 at the support center, a facility for performing puja and 'prasad' has been arranged. The pilgrims can come at a fixed time, visit and perform puja of 'Baba Bhole' in a hassle-free manner. "T-shirts, caps and ornaments of 'Baba Bhole' brand are also available at the support center at affordable prices," the officer said. "The tickets for the support center can be furnished online as well," Mr Vishal Singh informed. UNI