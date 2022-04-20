Yogi Inaugurates Senior National Wrestling Championship At Gonda

Gonda: Top senior wrestlers of the country would be seen in action for next three days during the 63rd senior national (men) wrestling championship and 21st senior national (women) wrestling championship, which was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Friday.

The CM, in his inaugural speech, said that wrestling is the ancient sports of the country and it is also attached to the Indian culture and religion. "People always say that a wrestler needs to have a Bajrangi( Hamuman) strength to be successful in the competition which is a proof that it is related to Indian mythology," he said and claimed that now, people are afraid of his Bajrangi strength.

Announcing that his government will provide all facilities to promote sports, particularly in the rural areas, the CM also called for playing sports in a sporting spirit without going in politics. "In the competition some win and some loose , but it should be played in sporting spirit," he added.

Mr Adityanath also claimed that recently in October , UP government has honoured the sportspersons in the state with Rs 6 crores cash awards who had won medals in the international events. He also lauded Wrestling Federation of India(WFI) chairperson and BJP MP Brajbhushan Saran Singh for holding this big event in a small place like Gonda. Earlier Braj Bhushan Saran Singh, welcomed the CM, players and guests at the opening ceremony and announced the cash awards given to the wrestlers by the Federation for winning laurel at the international level.

Around 800 wrestlers and officials in both male and female categories are participating in this three days championship. Teams from 27 states and 2 institutions will contest for the medals with finals to be held on December 2.

The star studded Railway team, which is the reigning champions, is led by Vinesh Phogat while other members are Sakshi Mallick and Navjot Kaur. UNI