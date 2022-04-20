Yogi inaugurates Lucknow University centenary week

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated the centenary celebrations of the Lucknow University and lauded the role played by the university in nation building.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Lucknow University has completed an eventful journey of 100 years.

"The university has worked, accepted the challenges of Covid times and is all set to adapt itself to the new education policy. The university started online classes by using technology effectively," Yogi said.

The Chief Minister said the university has given to the nation the President of India, innumerable scientists, academicians, artists and industrialists. Its contribution is unparalleled, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who is an alumnus of the university, recalled the contribution of the teachers in building and shaping the future of students.

The week-long centenary celebrations will conclude with an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25.

—IANS