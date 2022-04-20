Yogi Inaugurates Hi-Tech Alambagh Bus Station: Transport Is Key To Development: UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated the first hi-tech Alambagh bus station and announced that the government will go ahead in modernising the transport sector with construction of similar bus stands in 21 places of the state under PPP model.

"Transport is the key to the development of the state and the BJP government was committed to provide modern facilities at the bus stands to the passengers," he said.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the bus station in the state capital, constructed under PPP model with a cost of Rs 235 crores, the CM said that the coming Kumbh Mela in Allahabad would be a big challenge for the UP transport corporation to ferry the pilgrims.

The CM appreciated the Transport Minister Swantra Deo Singh for bringing the state transport department from the red with a profit of Rs 122 crore during 2017-18.

Mr Adityanath admitted that at one time, the UPSRTC was on the verge of closure but now it is making profit." All credit should go to the minister for his hard work," he said. On the occasion, the CM announced to develop hi-tech bus station under PPP model in 21 places including two each in Lucknow, Allahabad and Agra along with Gorakhpur, Kaushambi(Ghaziabad), Varanasi and Aligarh.

The government will also renovate bus stations in 23 places with its own resources too.

Mr Adityanath said that his government was making all out effort to develop the state and to provide benefits to the poor. "UP has topped in the construction of Prime Minister awas by making 11 lakh houses while has made 80 lakh toilets besides gave free power connections to 46 lakh households during the past one year," he claimed.

The Transport Minister claimed that most of the facilities of the transport department has been made transparent with online facilities.

He said that after the BJP government came to power in the state, there was a drastic change in the functioning of the department which has led to the profit of Rs 122 crore during 2017-18.

Several other state ministers were also present during the function. Yesterday, controversy broke out at the inauguration venue when the Samajwadi Party activists tried to forcefully inaugurate the bus stand claiming that it was the effort of Akhilesh Yadav that the state got its first hi-tech bus station.

Around 50 SP activists thronged the Alambagh bus stand on Monday morning claiming that former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was behind this hi-tech bus stand and he should be given credit for it. They also distributed sweets among people but were disper sed after police arrived.

Built at a cost of about Rs 235 crore by a private developer, the Alambagh station has many firsts to its credit in UP.

Now, all AC buses will operate from Alambagh bus station. The bus stand in full capacity can handle 750 buses daily.

Alambagh bus station has a restaurant, air-conditioned waiting hall, WiFi facility, base for 50 buses and an underground parking for another 50 buses. The station will have a cafeteria, ramps for differently abled passengers and modern toilets.

A mall is under construction on the ground floor of the two-storey station. There will be an eight-storey building having a multiplex and a hotel also. The bus station will be maintained by the developer for 32 years.

UP State Road Transport Corporation plans to shift operation of about 60 per cent of its fleet to the renovated station. Buses to Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh and other west UP districts will operate from Alambagh while buses to east districts like Gorakhpur will continue to ply from Charbagh station. Operations from Alambagh bus station had been closed more than a year ago and all buses had been plying from Charbagh resulting in chronic congestion in the area. UNI