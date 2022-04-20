Yogi Inaugurates Deepotsav In Ayodhya, Welcomes Lord Ram

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Governor Anandiben Patel, inaugurated the 'Deepotsav here by lighting a 'diya at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and offering prayers on Friday afternoon. The Deepotsav set a new world record by lighting 5.5 lakh 'diyas' at one time at one place.

Artistes dressed as Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman, Shatrughan, Bharat and Hanuman arrived at the venue as a helicopter showered flower petals on them from the sky. The deities were taken to the banks of Saryu river in a specially decorated chariot amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'. The Chief Minister then performed the 'Rajyabhishek' to mark the return Lord Ram to Ayodhya after slaying Ravan in Lanka and completing his 14-year exile in the forest.

The ceremony was performed on a specially decorated stage that resembled the main hall of a palace. Interestingly, all the ministers and officials were seen wearing specially designed pink and saffron turbans on the occasion. The Governor and the Chief Minister performed the 'Rajtilak' (anointment) of Lord Ram and then followed the 'Bharat Milap' where Lord Ram hugged his brother Bharat who had taken charge of administration of Ayodhya in his absence.—IANS