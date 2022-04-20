Yogi Inaugurates Cruise Service Alaknanda In Varanasi

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the cruise service Alaknanda on Ganga in the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The luxury 'Alaknand-Kashi Cruise' was made under the Prime Minister's Startup India programme and will provide the pilgrims and tourists a grand view of the Varanasi ghats.

The Chief Minister, after inaugurating the new service, boarded the cruise and visited the Domri village across the Ganga. The village has been adopted by PM Modi for its development.

A special puja was organised on the occasion and the CM cut the ribbon to inaugurate the service at Khirkiya ghat on Ganga, which was pending for the past one month. Mr Adityanath also attended a 'Jan Chaupal' in the village.

Domri village comes under Ramnagar area and the authorities are constructing helipad there for the next year's Pravasi Bharatiya meet to be held in January. The tourists on board the cruise can watch 'Ganga aarti' at Dashshamedh ghat and and 'Subha-e-Banaras' at Assi ghat.

A first ever luxury cruise, Alaknanda reached Varanasi from Kolkata in the first week of August, completing a voyage from Kolkata covering around 755 nautical miles. The cruise belongs to Nordic cruise line company and is fitted with equipment of latest technology. "Around 125 people can enjoy the trip at a time and take a view of ghats. The company said it will also guide tourists about the ancient city", Manger of the Nordic cruise line Vivek Malvia said here after the inauguration of the cruise. Air-conditioned seats are available for 60 people, and it can sail in all weather conditions, he added.

In the first phase, the cruise will run between Assi ghat and Panchganga ghat near Dashashmeth ghat and every passenger has to pay Rs 750 plus GST for the ride of around 12 kilometers for two hours. "In future the cruise can go up the Chunar in later phases," Mr Malvia said. UNI