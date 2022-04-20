Yogi inaugurates BSL-2 labs, asks officials to conduct more COVID-19 tests

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday emphasised on more aggressive testing for COVID-19 till a vaccine is developed.

If door-to-door surveys and testing are strengthened, there will be more success against the disease, he said while inaugurating 13 bio-safety level 2 (BSL-2) laboratories in the state through video conferencing.

Ten of these labs have been established in state-run medical colleges in Jalaun, Azamgarh, Ambedkarnagar, Saharanpur, Basti, Bahraich, Firozabad, Banda and Badaun districts. The other three labs are set up in private medical colleges in Hapur, Barabanki and Moradabad.

Each lab is efficient to conduct 5,000 tests per day. At present, the state is conducting 24,000 tests on every 10 lakh people, the statement said.

"The BSL-2 laboratories for RT-PCR testing will be established in every district which will be helpful in the fight against COVID-19 and other vector-borne diseases," it said.

Adityanath said deaths due to vector-borne diseases in 2020 have registered a decline by 95 per cent compared to 2016. —PTI