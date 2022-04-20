Yogi In Varanasi, To Join Modi Government's Third Anniversary Events

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the temple town of Varanasi on Friday evening to join the celebrations marking the third anniversary of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.



Senior BJP leaders and officials of the district administration welcomed the Chief Minister at the airport in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency.

He is scheduled to inaugurate an exhibition later in the evening to highlight the works done by the BJP-led NDA in the last three years.

He will later address a public rally, after which he will take part in a dinner hosted for around 225 intellectuals of the city.