Yogi Holds Video Conference With Top State Officials Over Preparedness For COVID-19

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a video conference with District Magistrates, senior cops and other officials regarding steps being taken to combat the spread of coronavirus in the state. The Chief Minister on Sunday asked the police officials to provide for efficient patrolling to ensure that lockdown is implemented efficiently in the 16 districts in the state.

Thermal scanning of passengers reaching railway stations, bus stands also needs to be conducted, the Chief Minister told the officials. Adityanath also asked them to ensure availability of equipments and other facilities of healthcare at the isolation wards set up in the state.

The officials were also asked to ensure that all non-essential services are shut during the period of lockdown in the 16 districts. Uttar Pradesh government has put 16 districts under total lockdown till March 25, which include Agra, Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Khiri, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Pilibhit, and Saharanpur. The state has 28 positive cases of the infection, including 9 people who have been cured, discharged or migrated. India so far has 415 confirmed cases of the infection, while 7 deaths have occurred due to it till date. —ANI