Yogi Holds Review Meeting Of Development Projects

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a review meeting of the ongoing development projects in Varanasi with high-level officials and bureaucrats.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the concerned departmental officers to complete the works with quality within the stipulated time on a war footing.

Along with this in the meeting, the UP chief minister also gave the officers strict instructions to make sure that no criminal or mafia is ever given a contract of any kind.

Regarding the G-20 meeting to be held in Varanasi from June 11 to 13, the Chief Minister directed the officials to facilitate and strengthen the city's traffic system.

He insisted on cleanliness and asked them to pay extra attention to any illegal taxi stands along the route.

"In order for a large number of people to be involved in keeping the city clean, CM Yogi ordered that the Municipal Corporation form committees at the ward and locality levels and conduct public awareness campaigns. The behavior of the police should also be good with everyone coming to Kashi," an official statement said.

The Chief Minister instructed the Vice Chancellor of the Varanasi Development Authority to pay compensation to the remaining farmers at the current rate for the Transport Nagar project and asked the Commissioner to put an end to the agitation right away.

The CM placed a strong emphasis on the need for the police administration to pay attention to the urban Naxalites during the meeting.

The Chief Minister expressed his strong displeasure over assigning the work of the ghats to UPPCL and said that any work should be given to the same executive body which is in accordance with it and which has assured supply of manpower.

He further asked the Chief Secretary to take immediate action on the problem of overloading and work on solving it. In order to support the perception of a safe city, the police department was asked to do more work on foot patrolling, PRV-112.

"The chief minister issued an order to strengthen the security system in reference to previous security lapses at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. In order to prevent illegal activities like illegal recovery in the city or operating an illegal taxi stand, the Chief Minister insisted on adding more cameras to the city and connecting them to the control room. The Chief Minister directed NHAI, PWD, and Setu Nigam to ensure the quality of work," the statement read.

During the review meeting, Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said that currently, a total of 61 projects of the Center and the State are going on in the city, with a total cost of Rs 10305 crore.

Later, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Kotwal Kal Bhairav Temple in Kashi. —ANI