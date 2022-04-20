Yogi Holds Meeting With Deputy Ministers Over LS Polls

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held an important meeting with his deputy ministers here on Friday over the political scenario in the state in the wake of the Lok Sabha polls.

The Chief Minister also discussed with his ministers the possible political outcome after the emergence of SP-BSP alliance.

Mr Adityanath instructed the deputy ministers to concentrate on their constituency and tell people about the achievements of the Central and UP governments.

The meeting, which was held for about 45 minutes at the CM's office, also discussed in detail about the state government's ongoing schemes and progress of their implementation.

This is the second such meeting with the state ministers with past 90 days.

Later, talking to media, state minister for Information Neelkanth Tiwari said that the meeting was very fruitful.

"It is a normal meeting and CM hold such meetings regularly to interact with his deputy ministers to assess the political situation in the state and to monitor the development schemes," Mr Tripathi. The minister said that though no talks were done on the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas to be held in Varanasi, this time it would be a milestone for the country. Mr Tripathi is an MLA from Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When asked about the stray cow menace in the state, the minister blamed the opposition for hatching conspiracy against the government to defame it. "We have given enough funds to the districts for setting up stray cattle homes in every village," he claimed. UNI