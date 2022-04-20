Yogi, His Two Deputies To File Nominations For UP Council Bypolls

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his two deputies-- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma besides two ministers of state -- Swantradeo Singh and Mohsin Raza -- would file their nomination papers for bypolls to five seats of the state Legislative Council tomorrow. Tomorrow is the last date for filing nominations in four seats while the last date for the remaining one seat is September 8. BJP sources here today said the candidates would file their nomination papers at 1100 hrs when the nomination starts. New UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey will accompany the ministers to the Assembly premises during the filing of the nomination papers. As all the seats would have separate elections, hence, BJP and its partners which have two-thirds majority in the Assembly would win all the seats without any contest. However, no opposition candidates have filed their nominations too. Though it is not clear yet that who will file the nomination papers for the fifth seat whose term is just around eight months, but the results of the four first seats would be announced on September 8 after the end of the last date of withdrawal. The candidate of the fifth seat would have to wait till September 11 to get the winning certificate. All the five ministers would have to get elected in either house of the state legislature by September 18 when six months of their tenure as minister expires after taking oath on March 19. UNI