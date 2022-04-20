Yogi Hauls Up Project Manager For Delay In Construction Of Women's Hospital

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted surprise inspection of the underconstruction 50-bed women hospital at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital at Pandeypur in Varanasi on the second day of his visit on Saturday.

The CM also expressed anger over the delay in the construction of the hospital which is being built at the cost of Rs 22 crore. He instructed the project manager of the executive organisation State Construction Corporation to complete the construction work in the next three months.

While giving instructions, the Chief Minister said that in every situation, the construction work should be completed on a war-footing. After this, no additional time will be given for construction. If the construction work is not completed in time, the responsibility of the concerned officials will be fixed and action will be taken.

He also directed that during the construction work, the safety standards should be followed in every situation and the work should be completed while adhering to the quality as per the standard. The Chief Minister was apprised about the arrangements of the hospital by the Chief Medical Superintendent of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital during the inspection. He directed the Chief Medical Superintendent that every patient coming to the hospital should be provided with better medical facilities as per his requirement. Physicians and health workers should treat the patients well. Proper sanitation should be ensured in the hospital. During inspection, the CM met two kids playing on the campus and stopped to talk to them briefly. UNI