Yogi Hails Inclusion Of Dalit In Ram Temple Trust

Lucknow: Welcoming the announcement of Ram Temple Trust by Centre on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today was a historic a day and hailed the decision of including a Dalit in trust members.

In a series of tweets, Mr Adityanath reminded that in the past too, the first 'Shila' for the Ramjanambhoomi temple was placed by Dalit community member Kameshwar Chaupalji. "Hence it is evident that among the 15 members of the Trust, there would be a Dalit representation," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in Lok Sabha the formation of a trust as directed by the Supreme Court. Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that trust would have 15 trustees and one of them will be from the Dalit community.



