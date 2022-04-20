Yogi Hails Contribution Of Provincial Armed Constabulary In Maintaining Law And Order

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hailed the contribution of jawans of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in maintaining law and order as well as extending relief during natural calamity.

The Chief Minister while speaking at the Founding Day of the PAC, said that it is often felt that there should be women's representation in PAC forces and therefore he has decided to constitute three battalions of women(Mahila Battalions) in PAC.

"Your contribution and services has been recognized by everyone and now more and more states especially North East and Northern States had sought your services both for manning law and order or during relief operations in wake of natural calamity or accidents", asserted Yogi while hailing the outstanding services of the PAC.

The Chief minister made these remarks while speaking on the 70th Raising Day of the world's biggest reserved police force `PAC'.

"PAC had an outstanding history of it's 70-years long contribution on every front and I feel proud to say that you all had shown your worth on each occasion", Adityanath said while adding that during any natural calamity, disaster or mishap, the PAC personnel had worked who heartedly till the help has been extended to the last victim. ``PAC had a special identity all over the country for it's professional skill or for social services", he claimed.

Further praising the working of the PAC, Adityanath said that they always stand when it comes to maintaining law and order front or any other occasion. ``Whether it is any festivals, fair, or any other gatherings, PAC jawans worked round the clock to maintain peace. Not only this, even in all adverse conditions like during Monsoon season, he has seen the sleuths of the PAC fighting to save lives of those trapped in the floods besides saving their belongings", chief minister asserted.

Elaborating the importance of the PAC, Adityanath said that now not just on the law and order front, but the necessity of PAC personal has been required to fight with the terror forces or during any SOS. ``The elite Anti-Terrorists Squad (ATS), Special Task Force (STF), both consists of majority of commandoes of the PAC as they were well trained to fight any subversive attack in the country", highlighted Adityanath while adding that recently during formation of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), majority of the PAC jawans extended their services. Adityanath also attacked the previous governments for overlooking the welfare as well as extending necessary help to the PAC. "All those PAC battalions which turned non-active during previous regimes have been re-activated after his government came to power", Adityanath said that while stressing the need of bringing in women in the reserved police force. "We will soon come up with three dedicated Mahila Battalions in the State besides we also cleared a separate PAC battalion in Shamli", CM announced. UNI