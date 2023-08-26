Yogi Govt Will Not Increase Private ITI Fees For 2023-24 Session

Lucknow: Taking into consideration the interests of parents and youth, the Yogi government has decided not to increase fees in private Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for the academic session 2023-24.

In light of the challenges encountered by a majority of parents due to the economic strains resulting from the extraordinary circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has maintained the same fee structure as established in 2018 for private ITIs. In the current session also, it has been decided to continue the fees for private ITIs fixed in 2018, read an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Minister of State for Vocational Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge) Kapil Dev Aggarwal said that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, big reliefs have been given to the students and their parents who are going to make their future in the field of vocational education.

It is worth mentioning that a necessary mandate in this regard has been issued by Abhishek Singh, Special Secretary, Vocational Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Department.

He has instructed the Director, Training and Employment, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, to make available the fee fixation proposal for the upcoming session 2024-25 in time by the month of April 2024. —ANI