Yogi Govt Upbeat With Investment Proposals Of Rs 35 Lakh Crores

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to prepare a detailed action plan focusing on 10 sectors, in coordination with all the important departments related to the economic development of the state, to achieve the goal of USD 1 trillion (Rs 82 lakh crores) economy in the next four years.

The 10 sectors are law and order, agricultural production, social security, infrastructure and industrial development, urban development, rural development, medical and health, education, tourism and culture and revenue collection, according to an official statement.

Upbeat with investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crores received through the recently held Global Investors Summit and a historic budget of Rs 6.90 lakh crore for the financial year 2023-2024, the State Government has embarked on its mission to establish the state as the country's largest economy by 2027. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to the officials to carry forward the programs while preparing an action plan in mission mode for the next four years. The responsibility of each of these sectors has been given to an experienced officer of the level of Additional Chief Secretary.

The Chief Minister has instructed officers to prepare both short and long-term action plans for each sector and ensure continuous monitoring for its successful implementation.

The Yogi Government recently completed six years in office and celebrated its remarkable successes on the fronts of infrastructure, law and order, connectivity and employment.

The Yogi government also has a big base for realising the huge goal of making the state an economy of more than 82 lakh crores. It was clearly evident during the last three years of the Covid-19 pandemic when the whole world witnessed an economic downturn, but Uttar Pradesh's GSDP increased by 16.8 per cent in 2021-22 due to the financial discipline and concerted efforts of the government.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh contributes about 8 per cent to the national GDP, endowed with the most fertile land in the country, abundant water resources and a young population, as well as the country's largest consumer and labour markets.

Not only this, Uttar Pradesh holds 12 per cent of the country's total agricultural land and 20 per cent share in foodgrain production. In the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if India is a bright spot for the world today, then UP is going to play an important role in driving India's growth.

—ANI