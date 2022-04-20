Yogi Govt Trying To Hide Their Inadequacy By Releasing White Paper: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati today alleged that Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh was trying to hide their inadequacy by releasing white paper. In a statement here, Ms Mayawati said that Yogi government neither done any work in past six months nor prompted any scheme for poor. She blamed that releasing of white paper was to gain cheap publicity but public understands everything. Ms Mayawati said that it would be much better if UP CM had released white papers on their own developmental work in past six months. BSP president said that Yogi government in UP has been proved failure in development and law and order. Former CM said that public is being deceived in the name of development in UP. Electricity, health services and other development works are in very bad condition. Apart from this farmers are being mislead at the name of loan waiver. Ms Maywati said that state government is making false propaganda by providing statistics about law and order and crime control. She said that a special community is being targeted at the name of crime control. UNI