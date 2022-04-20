Yogi Govt To Table Over Rs 5 Trillion Budget For 2019-20 On Feb 7

Lucknow: The budget session of Uttar Pradesh legislature, which is scheduled to commence on February 5, will table its over Rs 5 trillion budgetary proposal for 2019-20 in the state Assembly on February 7. The session would commence from February 5 with the joint address to the both the houses of the state Legislature by Governor Ram Naik as it would be the first sitting of the legislature in 2019. Principal secretary (Assembly) Pradeep Kumar Dubey said here on Friday that the budget would be tabled on February 7.

State Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal will table his third budget in the assembly at 1100 hrs. The budget is expected to cro ss Rs 5 trillion as already in 2018-19 it was near to it. According to the programme, four days have been kept for debate on the motions of thanks on the Governor's address in the Assembly, thereafter, debate on the budget will start. The Assembly session will end on February 22 after the passage of the budgetary proposal. Meanwhile, the political parties BJP, SP, BSP and Congress have convened their respective legislature party meeting here on February 4 to chalk out their strategy for the budget session. UNI