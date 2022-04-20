Yogi Govt To Table Fourth Budget Proposals On Tuesday

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will table the Budget proposals for 2020-21 in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

The budget session of the state legislature had already commenced on February 13, with the joint address by Governor Anandiben Patel.

Official sources said here on Monday that the budget would be tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday at 1100 hrs. The budget session is likely to continue till March 7. This would be the fourth budget of Yogi government in the state, when the budget side would cross Rs five lakh crore mark.

UP government has also fixed a target to achieve one trillion dollar economy by 2024 to contribute into the country's target of five trillion dollar economy.

The sources said here that the budget would be infrastructure-centric, with government providing funds for the Bundelkhand and the proposed Ganga Expressway. There would be no extra burden of any new taxes, but the government could bring in some changes to increase it's revenue collection. UNI