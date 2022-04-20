Yogi govt to set up village 'haats' for farmers

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will now set up village 'haats' and rural markets as an initiative dedicated to the farmers' welfare and growth.

The Chief Minister, according to the government spokesman, has issued directives to the Mandi Parishad to set up 53 rural 'haats' and markets across the state.

These rural markets will be built at a cost of Rs 25 crore and will provide every facility to the farmers. The provision of village haats by the state government will make it easier for farmers to sell their produce.

"With the availability of markets near the villages, the farmers will also be able to buy all the things they require. It will also lead to reduction in the cost of transporting the produce to distant markets and will save a considerable amount of time for the farmers.

"The farmers will be able to sell all kinds of crops including vegetables, grains and fruits in these markets. There will also be a provision of drinking water and restrooms. Apart from this, the facility of rain and sun protection to the crops will also be provided. The government will also monitor the facilities being provided to the farmers at the local levels," said the spokesman.

The Mandi Parishad has begun its work in order to set up these haats. These markets are expected to be operational in the coming few months.

This step of the Uttar Pradesh government will also encourage the farmers to imbibe the mantra of 'self-reliance' as it will decrease their dependency on traders and middlemen for selling their crops.

--IANS