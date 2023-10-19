Yogi Govt To Set Up ‘Digital Doctor Clinics’

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will establish 'Digital Doctor Clinics' in rural regions to improve healthcare services in rural and remote areas of the state.

These 'Digital Doctor Clinics' will function like primary health centres, where not only consultation of doctors will be available through online video conferences, but also medications along with laboratory facilities.

Currently, this Digital Doctor Clinic is part of a pilot project and will be opened soon in a total of 20 centres in Lucknow and Bulandshahr. After this, it will be expanded across the entire state.

According to the government spokesman, the state government is undertaking this initiative through private investments. The government aims to improve healthcare in remote rural areas so that people can receive medical advice, medications, and pathology testing at concessional rates for serious illnesses.

The Yogi government has signed an MoU of Rs 350 crore with Obdu Group for this project. The Obdu Group will establish this project even before the Ground Breaking Ceremony.

According to the founder and CEO of the Obdu Group, Sanjai Kumar, five doctors have been hired for this, while 10 other doctors are being lined up.

The CEO also mentioned that they are in talks with some other investors regarding the startup, and their goal is to scale this MoU up to a size of Rs 1,000 crore.

A Digital Doctor Clinic is a primary health centre that combines both telemedicine branches (consultation centre and specialty centre).

It is designed to improve rural healthcare by providing not only online video conferencing but also a qualified health care assistant who will take care of the patient and facilitate communication between the doctor and the patient.

Using blockchain and artificial intelligence technology, the best MBBS doctors will reach patients in villages and remote rural areas through technology, and will provide the right treatment and necessary medicines.

During treatment in Digital Doctor Clinic, all types of medicines will be made available to the patients at very low rates inside the clinic itself.

Additionally, blood test will be done in just 3 to 5 minutes on consultation by doctors costing only Rs 30 to 40. This test includes various fever profiles like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, liver function, jaundice, sugar, and more.

Furthermore, keeping the income of people in rural and remote areas in mind, selected Digital Doctor Clinics will also offer ultrasound services, which will cost between Rs 200 to 300.

Each Digital Doctor Clinic will have a health care assistant who will help patients log in to the digital doctor clinic using their mobile phones. After that, based on the patient's illness, they will connect the patient to the best MBBS doctor through an online video conference.

Necessary tests will also be conducted in 3 to 5 minutes as per the consultation and the results will be shared with the doctors using AI. This will help the doctors accurately diagnose the patient's illness and suggest the necessary medications. —IANS