Yogi govt to roll out 'road ambulances' in UP

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is all set to roll out an ambitious scheme of 'Road Ambulances' early next year.

Through this, the state government is going to give a fresh momentum to the campaign to rid the roads of potholes and will redefine the upkeep, standards and maintenance of roads in the state.

According to the government spokesman, the Public Works Department is going to deploy road ambulances under a pilot project in about half-a-dozen districts of the state.

The Yogi government is working on three fronts through the Road Ambulance Scheme.

Apart from making the roads pothole free, the government plans to prevent major damage by immediately repairing the damaged roads.

With the presence of road ambulances, the government is also going to take care of regular security, cleaning and the maintenance of roads.

A road ambulance equipped with all the technical and gang related road construction including mixes, generators, is being built at a cost of more than Rs 40 lakh. It is touted to be the most modern road ambulance used in any state of the country.

The state government will launch about a dozen road ambulances in the first phase. Road ambulances will be deployed in about half a dozen metros of the state, including Lucknow and Kanpur.

According to the Public Works Department officials, three to four employees will be deployed in the road ambulance along with all the technical facilities and repair materials for road repair. The ambulance itself will repair it in case the roads are damaged.

—IANS