    Yogi Govt To Recruit Sanskrit Teachers

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government will recruit Sanskrit teachers in Uttar Pradesh to boost the Sanskrit language and overcome the shortage of teachers in Sanskrit schools.
    According to a government spokesman, Sanskrit teachers will be recruited for the academic sessions 2021-22 and 2022-23, barring the summer vacation period.
    Teachers will be recruited on an honorarium basis in non-government-aided Sanskrit secondary schools and government Sanskrit schools.
    The interview process will be carried out in Sanskrit itself. Teachers hired for pre-medium level will get Rs 12,000 a month while those teaching the 'madhya' level will be offered Rs 15,000 a month. —IANS
