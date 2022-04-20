Yogi govt to promote Sanskrit in a big way

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to promote the Sanskrit language in a big way.

The government is working on the modernization of the Sanskrit language schools and their upgradation.

According to Acharya Dr. Vachaspati Mishra, President of Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan, the upgradation of Sanskrit schools is one of the priorities of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He said that the state government has started issuing press releases in Sanskrit language also in order to make the language popular.

The government spokesman said that students studying in Sanskrit schools of Uttar Pradesh will now get computer education also and for this, computers are being installed in all such schools in the state.

Last year, computers were installed by the Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan in Sanskrit schools in 72 districts. The remaining schools in the state will be computerized by the Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan this year.

This has enabled students studying here to acquire knowledge of Sanskrit and has also ensured that they are not deprived of computer education either.

Sanskrit schools that have a greater number of students will get computers on priority basis and the Sanskrit Education Council has started preparing the list of such schools.

—IANS