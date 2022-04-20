Yogi Govt To Make Access To Kumbh Easy Through Free Bus Service

Lucknow: Announcing to connect all the villages via buses by 2022 with the purchase of 1,000 new buses, both AC and non-AC, the Uttar Pradesh government has come up with an idea to give pilgrims sops such as free bus services from different places of the state during the Kumbh Mela at Allahabad in January next year.

The government has also decided to ply 50 pink buses in the state specially for the women passengers. These buses would have drivers and conductors, women only.

The government will also run 57 sleeper buses while 700 CNG buses would be purchased in which 250 would be for Meerut, Moradabad and Delhi route and rest 450 buses would be stationed where their is CNG facilities. State Transport Minister (independent charge) Swatantra Dev Singh has issued directives to press into service 500 buses to ferry the devotees to Allahabad for Kumbh Mela free of cost.

Speaking at a review meeting of the Transport department here on Tuesday evening, the Minister directed the officials to ply CNG buses on the routes having CNG filling stations. "We will connect all the villages with state buses by 2022 which 1000 new buses would be purchased to strengthen the UPSRTC fleet," he said.

Mr Singh said Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation would also by plying buses in other states likes Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to ferry the devotees to Kumbh Mela after an agreement with these states.

He laid stress on the need to ensure cleanliness at bus stations and availability of potable water and eatables prepared with hygiene. The Minister also directed the officials to conduct regular raids on the routes which are giving good revenue to UPSRTC with an intention to check vehicles plying unauthorisedly. He said the officials should ensure proper maintenance of the vehicles and ensure immediate repair in case of technical snags.

Mr Singh appreciated the officials and staffers of Hardoi, Ghaziabad and Bareilly regions for their outstanding performance and also appeal to the officials and staff members of Azamgarh, Allahabad and Faizabad regions to pull up their socks. UNI