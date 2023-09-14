Yogi Govt To Kick Off Ayushman Bhava Campaign Across UP From September 17

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to launch the Ayushman Bhava campaign across the state on September 17. President Droupadi Murmu launched the campaign virtually at the national level on Wednesday.

"The campaign has been divided into five parts including ‘Seva Pakhwada’, which will be organized from September 17 to October 2, coinciding with the commencement of ‘Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0’. Additionally, the ‘Ayushman Mela’ will be inaugurated on September 17 whereas the ‘Ayushman Sabha’ will be organized from October 2. Furthermore, ‘Ayushman Gram Panchayat’ and ‘Ayushman Urban Ward’ will also be launched," the Chief Minister's office said. A cleanliness campaign under ‘Seva Pakhwada’, will start from September 17 and will continue till October 2, the CMO said.

This cleanliness program will be carried out at all public health facilities at primary, secondary and tertiary health care levels with the support of Gram Panchayat members, JAS, RKS.

"Besides, voluntary blood donation camps will be organized to increase awareness about the need for regular voluntary blood donation and the opportunity for social solidarity. Similarly, awareness will be created about the importance of organ donation and people will be motivated to take the pledge to donate organs after death," the CMO further said.

‘Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0’ is being launched for the distribution of Ayushman cards to all remaining eligible beneficiaries under the PM-JAY scheme and ensuring that no eligible person beneficiary is left out, the CMO said.

"With the intention of accelerating the making of Ayushman cards, 'Ayushman Apke Dwar 1.0' was launched in 2021 and 'Ayushman Apke Dwar 2.0' in 2022. Through this scheme, individuals can register themselves," the CMO added. Card manufacturing will be done using FLWs, Fair Price Shops (FPS), card manufacturing agencies, volunteers, social workers etc. Door-to-door e-KYC and card delivery facility will be available and DM has been made the nodal officer for this entire program. "Asha workers, frontline workers under Panchayati Raj and self-help groups will be supported for activities related to e-KYC and IEC for card manufacturing. Local public representatives can be involved to encourage the people," the CMO further said.

Under Ayushman Mela, a health fair will be organized every Saturday at the Health and Wellness Center.

"This aims to optimize the utilization of healthcare services, offer a platform for individuals to raise their concerns and promote positive behavioural changes among the community through collective wellness activities," the CM's office further said.

Similarly, a weekly fair will be organized at the Community Health Center (CHC) by the Medical College every Sunday. "This will facilitate increased access to specialist and outreach healthcare services at CHCs to ensure continuity of care. Screening, diagnosis as well as basic and advanced health care services will be provided through specialized care, including tertiary care setup and referral to specialized and diagnostic services," the office stated further.

'Ayushman Sabha', which will increase awareness about various health schemes and services, is scheduled to commence on October 2. Under this initiative, Ayushman Sabha will be conducted under the guidance of the Village Health, Sanitation, and Nutrition Committee (VHSNC) and urban authorities at the village and ward levels. During this gathering, Ayushman cards will be distributed and exhibited.

Additionally, attendees will receive information about the list of eligible beneficiaries, those currently undergoing treatment, and the hospitals included in the program.

"Furthermore, these gatherings will feature special health discussions focused on increasing awareness about NCDs, TB, and Sickle Cell Disease. They will also cover communicable diseases and strategies for their eradication, as well as facilitate the creation of Abha IDs," the CM's office added. In addition to Ayushman Sabha, ‘Ayushman Gram Panchayat’ and ‘Ayushman Urban Wards’ will also be organized. This will serve as a recognition to villages and wards that achieve various parameters by March 2024, the CMO added. —ANI