Yogi Govt To Develop Drug Park In Lalitpur

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will develop the Lalitpur bulk drug park and has set aside Rs 1,000 crore for the same. It hopes to attract an investment of Rs one lakh crore.

An official spokesperson said the park would accommodate 60-70 production units that would work to manufacture 452 medicines and 23 starting materials.

“This budget includes Rs 460.6 crore for infrastructure, Rs 20 crore for zero liquid discharge systems, Rs 144.2 crore for land acquisition and Rs 10 crore for administrative, consultancy and programme management expenses,” the spokesperson said. He said the government has created a corpus of land that will provide 94 plots of various sizes ranging from five to 50 acres.

“Out of the pharma park’s total area, the government will provide plots for industry setups in 53 per cent, while the remaining portion will be allocated for other facilities.”

The list of facilities includes dry port spanning 50 acres, a common facility area for processes like CETP/ STP and other utilities covering 70 acres, logistics and warehousing over 100 acres, institutional, testing and research and development spaces within 60 acres, road and transport infrastructure extending over 270 acres, as well as greenery and water resources over 250 acres. The park will also allocate 60 acres for residential (housing group) and 40 acres for commercial activities.

“The initiative is expected to generate more than 1.5 lakh job opportunities. Additionally, supporting industries related to pharma will also come up in the bulk drug park, which will indirectly create 3 lakh jobs,” he said.

Officials said that 12 types of relaxations are being extended to pharma sector entrepreneurs to attract investment. They said that steps have also been taken to build a favourable ecosystem for the pharma park. —IANS