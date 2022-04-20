Yogi Govt To Change Name Of Allahabad To Prayag

Lucknow: Allahabad is set to be rechristened as Prayag, a long-pending demand of the sadhus and saints of the Sangam city. The new name is likely to be approved by the state Cabinet very soon, sources in the government here on Thursday said.

Recently during his visit to Allahabad, to release the dates of Shahi Snan (royal bathing), Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has demanded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to change the name of Allahabad to Prayag, before the coming Kumbh Mela next year. President of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri also confirmed that Mr Adityanath accepted the proposal of saints to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj. He said that very soon, the process for change of the name would be completed and the same would be sent to the Central government for approval.

Allahabad was renamed in 1580 by Mughal emperor Akbar from Prayag, as he maintained that it was a place of Allah (God) and hence, be known as Allahabad.

'The wrong that the Mughal emperor did should be corrected. We expect that the Chief Minister will issue orders towards changing the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj,' Mr Giri said.

In 2001 after the Kumbh Mela, the then Chief Minister Rajnath Singh and Governor Vishnu Kant Shastri were also in favour of changing the name to Prayagraj, but the promise remained unfulfilled. Former Union Minister Kalraj Mishra was the state BJP President at that time. UNI