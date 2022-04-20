Yogi Govt Suppressing Students Voice: UP Congress

Lucknow: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) Leader in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Ajay Kumar `Lallu' accused Yogi Adityanath government of suppressing the voice of the students by not holding Students' Union polls in the state.

``Universities and Colleges are always seen as nursery of politics and many students representing the Unions turned out the great leaders of the Country", pointed Lallu while claiming that Bharatiya Janta Party is denying the democratic rights of the Students by not allowing them to elect their leader who could raise the voices before the government. Lallu, who himself was a Students Leaders and had won Union Elections claimed that Yogi Adityanath's government is not just denying the democratic process but he used `force' on the students who came to raise their voice against not holding of Union elections. CLP leader made the above remarks while talking to media persons here today.

``The manner in which the students of Gorakhpur University were beaten mercilessly by the police in front of deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and later registration of criminals cases against the students clearly pointed that Yogi government fully supports dictatorship in campus and will crush the voice or sent the students to jail who dared to raise a protest", he alleged. ``If some students show black flags for misutilisation of University funds to welcome chief minister, government put them behind the bars or those students who were demanding election in Varanasi, Bundelkhand or other Parts of the State are also finding them in prison, all this show that the biggest nursery of making of politicians in the country is in danger under the BJP ruled States', Lallu asserted while making a frontal attack on BJP. Lallu also reminded that how when he raised the above issue on Floor of the House, State government not made any clear reply and just said that they will look into the issue. Demanding union elections, withdrawal of criminal cases registered against students who were demanding elections and their immediate release from the jail, Congress leader said that BJP is just avoiding to hold Union elections as they fear to lost the battle just like they were defeated by Opposition in Delhi, Punjab or Students' Union Elections in Haryana.