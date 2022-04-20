Yogi Govt Should Provide Fair Price For Crops: Priyanka

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary has targeted the Yogi Adityanath-led state government over sugarcane and paddy prices in Uttar Pradesh.

In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, Ms Vadra said that there was no increase in the sugarcane prices announced by the government as compared to last year while during this time, the prices of fertilisers have doubled.

Electricity bills have also increased and labour has also grown. All this has led to increase in the crop's cost. She said that the state of paddy crops is also more or less the same. The government had fixed paddy's support price as 1850 rupees per quintal while the cost of paddy has gone up continuously.

The Congress leader said that the farmers are going through a tough time. In view of their pain and struggles, it is the government's responsibility that they should be given the fair price of their crops. She also expressed hope that the government will take appropriate action in this matter. UNI