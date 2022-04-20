Yogi Govt Seizes Assets Worth Rs 25 Crore Of Former MP Atiq Ahmed

Prayagraj: The Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday tightened its grip on mafia don-turned-politician, former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmed. Five properties of Ahmed worth nearly Rs 25 crore have been attached in Prayagraj. Along with this, other assets are also being seized.

Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit said, "Action has been initiated to attach five properties worth 25 crore of former strongman and MP Atiq Ahmed. The assets acquired through crime were attached at the behest of the District Magistrate. These include two houses worth two-and-a-half crore in Chakiya, two properties worth two-and-a half crore in Om Prakash Sabhasad Nagar and Kalindipuram and a property worth Rs 20 crore in the Civil lines, MG Road."

Action is also being taken to attach the properties of the gang members of Ahmed, who has been a Samajwadi Party MP from Phulpur in Prayagraj.

Police and administration teams are looking at the Civil Lines, Khuldabad and Dhumanganj areas to attach the properties created through criminal activities by Ahmed in Prayagraj. These teams have pasted notices to attach the assets. A police team is also engaged in attachment of property at Ahmed's residence in Chakiya.

Prayagraj District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami has ordered attachment of seven properties of Ahmed by August 28 under the Gangster Act.

The attachment of 13 other properties is also under the consideration of the Prayagraj DM. —IANS