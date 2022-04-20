Yogi govt seeks more time on ''name-shame'' poster issue in HC

Prayagraj: The Yogi Adityanath government on Monday submitted an application, seeking more time in the case related to name-and-shame hoardings, as the court set deadline to remove the hoardings ended.

Hearing could not take place due to a strike called by lawyers here in Uttar Pradesh.

The state government, in its plea, has sought time on the ground that the case on this issue was pending in Supreme Court.

It may be recalled that the Allahabad High Court, on March 9, had ordered the state government to remove hoardings with photographs of 57 anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters on the ground that it violated the right to privacy.

The court had asked the government to bring down the hoardings by March 16.

The state government has challenged the matter in the apex court which, in turn, has referred the same to a three-judge bench.

The hoardings have not been taken down as yet.

