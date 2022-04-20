Yogi Govt Presents Deficit Budget For 2020-21

Lucknow: With no fresh tax and presenting a deficit budget, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh tabled its fourth Rs 5.12 lakh budget for the coming 2020-21 financial year.

State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tabled his maiden budget proposals in the state Assembly on Tuesday, in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with the thumping of desk by the ruling party members.

According to the estimate, the total revenue collection of the state would be around Rs 5,00,558.53 crore, while the total expenditure would be around Rs 5,12,860.72 crore, with a deficit of Rs 12,302.19 crore. Though the government claimed that after adjustment from condolidated funds and other deposits, the deposit the budget would be still in deficit of Rs 3,802.19 crore. However, after adding the balance of Rs 22,322.87 crore of the previous 2019-20, the budget figures would be in profit of Rs 18,520.68 crore The government said there would be new projects worth Rs 1097787.35 crore. The Yogi government's fourth budget focuses on infrastructure, religious tourism, expressway and social security. UNI