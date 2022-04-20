Yogi Govt Planning To Implement Hausala Paushan Scheme: Sources

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh was planning to implement previous government's Hausala Paushan Scheme (malnourishment) in the state, a senior official in CM's office disclosed on Monday.

Under this scheme around 10 lakh pregnant women and over 14 lakh malnourished children between six month to six years of age would get cooked nutritious food in the Anganwadi centres in respective gram sabhas. The highly malnourished children would get 500 gm of desi ghee too while the women would get a seasonal fruits everyday along with food.

However, Hausala Paushan Scheme was a brain child of the previous Samajwadi party government led by Akhilesh Yadav.

"The government has decided to implement this scheme in letter and spirit as it has ingredients to eradicate malnourishment from UP," the official said. "Think about the scenario where we will have healthy pregnant women and children. The Human Development Index of UP as well as India will go up," the official said. Malnourishment among women and children is abysmally high in UP as it is among the worst performing states in underweight and malnutrition among children between the age group of 0 to 6 years. UP stood fourth from the bottom on child nutrition rates, only falling behind Bihar Andhra Pradesh and Daman and Diu.

According to the state's own records, 35.5 per cent of the total children who were identified as beneficiaries of the supplementary nutrition programme under ICDS were underweight, with 62,728 falling in the Grade III and IV - severely malnourished - categories.

At present UP has more than two crore children identified as beneficiaries of the supplementary nutrition programme (SNP), while nearly 50 lakh pregnant and lactating mothers are covered under ICDS. UNI