Yogi Govt Making Event Out Of MGNREGA Workers' Payments: Congress

Deoria: Terming Yogi Adityanath's transfer of 611 crore rupees to the bank accounts of over 27.15 lakh labourers of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the state being politically motivated, Congress spokesperson and former MLA Akhilesh Pratap Singh on Monday said that the government is making it an event and this is BJP's identity.

In a statement, Mr Singh addressed the CM saying, "This money was outstanding since months, which you are giving today. Although you are yourself saying that this is the outstanding amount for their labour. But you are turning this into an event."

He said that this is the identification of BJP. The transfer of MGNREGA labourers outstanding amount is being publicized as if they are being given some sort of a gift.

He questioned as to when the government will give the outstanding amount of sugarcane farmers and paddy. UNI