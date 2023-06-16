Yogi Govt Launches 'Polytechnic Chalo Abhiyan' To Promote Technical Education Among Youth

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanth government on Friday launched the 'Polytechnic Chalo Abhiyan' with an aim to create employment opportunities for youth by connecting them with technical education, a press release said.

According to the statement, this campaign aims to enroll lakhs of youth in government, aided, and private polytechnic institutes every year.

It informed that in recent years, there has been a decline in the interest of youth in polytechnic education, resulting in a significant number of vacant seats in government, aided, and private colleges.

"Under the Polytechnic Chalo Abhiyan, youth are being motivated to take admission in polytechnic institutes," the statement added.

Notably, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already spoken about launching campaigns to connect youth with technical education through various platforms. Recently, he stated that the state government will create one lakh government jobs and six lakh private jobs annually. These private sector jobs will be made available to technically skilled youth, the statement informed.

As per the directions of the Yogi government, the Department of Technical Education has urged all polytechnic institutions in the state to participate in the campaign to increase the number of admissions in polytechnic institutes. "As stated, the objective of this campaign is to connect as many students as possible with technical education and enhance their employment opportunities," it said, adding that the state government's effort over the years regarding polytechnic is yielding results.

"As of June 13, more than 3.15 lakh students have applied for the joint entrance examination for polytechnic institutes. In order to achieve its objective, the state government has multiplied the number of polytechnic seats in recent years," the statement added. "In 2018, there were only 28,999 seats in 154 government polytechnic institutions, whereas, in 2022, the number increased to 41,071. Similarly, in 2018, where there were 9911 seats in 19 Aided Polytechnic Institutes, which increased to 9927 in 2022," it claimed.

Private polytechnic institutions witnessed the highest growth in the state.

As per the statistics, in a total of 1,294 private institutions, the number of seats increased from 1,19,765 in 2018 to 1,87,390 in 2022. Similarly, there has been a noteworthy increase in the number of seats in women's polytechnic institutions as well. In 19 government and 2 aided women's polytechnic institutions, the number of seats increased from 4,825 in 2018 to 6,203 in 2022, the statement informed.

"As a part of the efforts made to increase the number of applications, all government and aided polytechnic institutions have been granted a grant of Rs 10,000 for the "Polytechnic Chalo Abhiyan 2023".

The statement further added that in line with this, letters have also been sent to District Magistrates, Basic Education Officers, and Government Industrial Training Institutes for promotion and dissemination.

Furthermore, 375 hoardings, 3,200 banners, 25,500 posters, and 410,000 handbills have been distributed in various educational institutions for extensive promotion, the statement added. The 'Polytechnic Chalo Abhiyan 2023' is being conducted in various educational institutions with great enthusiasm for the extensive promotion of the entrance examination in all districts. District magistrates, Divisional Commissioners, District School Inspectors, Private Secretaries, Chief Secretaries, and Secondary Education Officials have been urged to make efforts to set up special camps for promotion and dissemination. —ANI