Yogi Govt Issues White Paper On The Previous Regimes In UP: Corruption And Misrule Doomed Growth: BJP Govt

Lucknow: On the eve of the six months rule of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath today released the ' white paper' on the misrule and corruption of the previous governments in the state during the past 12 to 15 years. The previous government in order to get political mileage, just gave a slogan of minority welfare but they did nothing for the community. The BSP government misused and engaged in corruption through construction of monuments. "The corruption and the misrule of the BSP and then the SP government had pushed the state to backwardness," Yogi claimed. The CM, releasing the White Paper, at a press conference here, said the financial condition of the state was very bad as during the past 10 years between March 31, 2007 to March 31,2017, the indebtedness of the state rose by 2 and a half times from Rs 1,34,915 crores to Rs 3,74,775 crores besides the debt person of the state also increased to Rs 17,095 from just Rs 7,795 during the same period. He said that the fiscal deficit, which should be under 3 per cent, was above it during the previous regime while in order to maintain it, the capital expenditure was cut. The 24-page white paper document, castigates about the corruption in the public sector enterprises (PSU) which led to closure of most of them. " Of the total 65 PSUs, those functioning sustained a running loss of Rs 6489.58 crores in 2011-12 but it increased to an abnormal level of Rs 17,789.91 crores. The cumulative loss of these PSUs, which was 29,380.10 crores in 2011-12 rose to Rs 91,401.19 crores while the debts of the PSUs also when up to Rs 75,950 crores from Rs 35,952.78 crores during that period," the CM claimed. In the presence of the cabinet colleagues and announcing that the government would release its six months achievement in a day or two, Yogi started the white paper with the law and order issue alleging that the caste and communal crime was at its peak when BJP came to power while the organised crime was ruling the roost. The document, also narrated in detail about the agriculture, corruption in sale of sugar mills, PWD and in different appoints including that by the state subordinate Service Commission, UP State Public Service Commission and Police recruitment. The issues of misrule during the previous regime was also found in the food and supply, health, NRHM, education besides in the power department, the white paper said. The corruption in the mining department which led to CBI probe on the direction of the Allahabad High Court and financial loss in the excise department also finds mention in the document. Illegal grabbing of government land by mafias, slow growth in the industrialization and anti-farmers attitude of the government created problem for the people. The CM said that the previous governments failed to make a coordination with the Central government leading to adverse affect in the growth of the state. The white paper said that it was unfortunate that 38,254 villages were not connected by buses when the BJP took over the reigns on March 19, 2017 of the state while illegal buses were plying rampant in the state. UNI